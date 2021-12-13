LTCC open Monday to start finals week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College is open for business on Monday, Dec. 13.
College leadership will continue to carefully monitor weather conditions throughout the day today.
If conditions with this winter storm change and a closure becomes necessary, an LTCC alert text and email notice will be issued, and closure information will be posted on the college website (http://www.ltcc.edu), to the college’s main phone line (530-541-4660), and on all social media channels.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
City taking an active role in seeking affordable housing solutions (Opinion)
Access to affordable housing is a challenge that plagues communities throughout the state and much of the nation.