LTCC ranked best community college in California

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College is ranked as the top community college in California, according to a compiled list from Stacker that uses rankings from Niche, a company that ranks schools nationally from K-12 to graduate schools.

In addition to coming in on top in California’s community college system, LTCC was also ranked No. 12 in the entire country for best community college.

Niche’s rankings are based on analysis of academic, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, combined with reviews submitted by currently enrolled students and alumni. The factor that weighs most heavily in the rankings is Academics Grade, which Niche describes as including quality of faculty, and surveys that capture student and alumni feedback on the overall quality of academics. For more about how Niche compiles its rankings, visit their methodology webpage .

“This college is committed to continual improvement, and these rankings reflect that,” said LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco in a press release. “We’re greatly improving the campus, its classrooms, facilities and technology, and we’re adding and growing programs that lead to gainful employment and career sustainability. Of course, the professionalism and personalized support our faculty brings to the classroom every day is a big piece of these results too.”

LTCC’s 12-week spring quarter starts Monday, April 4, with late-start classes launching throughout the quarter into June. Summer quarter begins on July 11, offering many online classes that provide real flexibility to accommodate summer plans.





“We hope local parents and high school seniors give LTCC a serious look for this fall,” said DeFranco. “Thanks to the Lake Tahoe College Promise of free tuition for full-time first-timers, the price is certainly right. Students can come here, finish their first two years of college for significantly less cost and with significantly more support, and then transfer to a UC or CSU, saving thousands of dollars.”

For more information about Lake Tahoe Community College, visit http://www.ltcc.edu/about .

Source: LTCC