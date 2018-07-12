Lake Tahoe Community College recognizes faculty members

Lake Tahoe Community College recently recognized three faculty members for their work in the classroom and their dedication to students.

Jon Kingsbury was chosen by his fellow LTCC faculty members as the Distinguished Faculty Award winner for 2018.

Catalina Goralski also was selected by her fellow faculty members as their choice for Distinguished Adjunct Instructor of the Year.

Sue Kloss was selected by LTCC's students for Teacher of the Year.

Each award winner will personally receive $500 each thanks to a donation by the LTCC Foundation. They also will each get to direct another $500 toward the LTCC academic program or student scholarship of their choice.

Kingsbury was hired in 2004 as the college's accounting/business faculty member. He holds a B.B.A. and a M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts, and an Ed.D. from Alliant International University, according to LTCC. Kingsbury teaches both accounting and business courses, and also serves as the college's Academic Senate vice president.

"Jon and I have worked closely for Academic Senate in several capacities over many years," Mark Williams, LTCC Academic Senate president and Music Department instructor, said in a press release. "He is always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty for his students and for the college."

Goralski was first hired by LTCC as an Intensive Spanish Summer Institute (ISSI) conversation leader and class session leader in 2009. She joined the World Languages department as a Spanish adjunct instructor in 2010. That same year, she also was hired to be the bilingual office assistant for the Student Services department on campus, a role she served for two years.

Goralski has a two B.S. degrees from Gabriela Mistral University in her native Chile, according to LTCC. She continues to teach Spanish courses for both the World Languages department and for ISSI each summer, and also serves on LTCC's Equal Employment Opportunity advisory committee.

"I have known Cata for many years, through her work with ISSI," Williams said. "I'd often find her working in the hallway outside my office. She is a dedicated and hard-working faculty member who sincerely cares about all her students."

Kloss started at LTCC in 2001 as a biological science faculty member, and has been one of the most popular LTCC instructors ever since. She teaches a mix of biology, ecology and botany courses. She earned her B.S. degree from Westchester State College, her M.A. from the University of Connecticut, and her M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I broke my leg at the start of spring quarter this year and missed some classes. Sue was just so amazing and accommodating, and so understanding, which I think says a lot about her character," LTCC student Alexandra Grant said in the press release. "In class she's super passionate, and you can see how excited she is about her field — it gets me into it, too. Before our first exam, Sue gave out her home phone number to all of us, in case we needed anything or had a question about something. I've never seen that before in my years as a student."