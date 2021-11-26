LTCC soccer teams fall in regional playoffs

Top seed Delta ends women’s season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Despite a valiant effort against the state’s top-ranked team and No. 1 seed, the Lake Tahoe Community College women’s soccer team had its season end last Saturday in a 2-0 loss to San Joaquin Delta in Stockton.

The Mustangs (20-0-1) scored twice within a 5-minute span in the first half to advance in the NorCal Regional Playoffs. Both teams were seeking their third consecutive CCCAA Final Four appearance.

“Considering all the talent on the field for both teams, this felt more like a third-round playoff match-up,” said LTCC Head Coach Jeremy Evans, whose team was seeded 18th. “No regrets from us. We wanted to play the top seed and felt we had a game plan to be successful. We made it tough on them. We just had two lapses in the first half, and coupled with us not converting the chances we created, there wasn’t a pathway to win on that day. They’re the top team in the state for a reason.”

Maddie Costa played outstanding in goal, notching several saves for the Coyotes.

LTCC finished the season 11-5-3 and won its fourth consecutive Golden Valley Conference title. LTCC was riding a 12-game unbeaten streak heading into its showdown against Delta.





“Between the smoke and fires and evacuations, season-ending injuries or vaccine mandates, no team has been what we went through this year, and no team ever will again,” Evans said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group. We lost a lot of individuals for a variety of reasons this year, but we became a team in the truest sense along the way. We overcame adversity and learned a lot about each other and found a way to come together. That sometimes means more than playoff wins, so I’m grateful to have coached this group of ladies. And we will be back to our normal elite status in 2022.”

De Anza’s early goal sinks LTCC men

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fourth seeded De Anza scored a goal in the opening minute off a corner kick and held on to beat 13th-seeded Lake Tahoe in the opening round of the NorCal Regional playoffs Saturday in Cupertino.

The Coyotes were making their first playoff appearance since 2018 and had opportunities to find the equalizing goal but never converted.

“Conceding on a set piece like that in the opening minute is brutal,” said Head Coach Jeremy Evans. “But to our guys’ credit, they responded well and found opportunities to tie the game and couldn’t do it. Winning in the playoffs is never easy, but it’s even more difficult chasing the game like we had to last weekend.”

The Coyotes finished 10-8-3 overall and return all but two sophomores for the 2022 season.

“Our program went through a lot, not just this season but the last two with COVID and sanctions from the previous staff,” Evans said. “Through it all, we’ve come out on the other side and are moving in a very positive direction. We had the ability to have success in the postseason, so now we learn from this, improve over the offseason, and come back stronger in 2022.”