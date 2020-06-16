LTCC to break ground on Tahoe Parents Nursery School building

A rendering of the Early Learning Center.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Parents Nursery School is getting a permanent homeat Lake Tahoe Community College after over 60 years.

Ground is breaking on the new Early Learning Center at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 17.

The ELC will be home to the nursery school, providing preschool classrooms and outdoor learning spaces. During the summer when the nursery school is not in session, LTCC will use the facility for other childhood education programs.

The $4.7 million project is designed by Architectural Nexus and built by Clark/Sullivan Construction. The project, which is anticipated to open in 2021, was funded by LTCC’s Measure F general obligation bond.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The ELC building will be located adjacent to the standalone Child Development Center and will feature natural stone and colors for a modern mountain look.

A small group of physically distanced dignitaries and campus leaders will attend the groundbreaking. Anyone not invited to the groundbreaking can watch it live via LTCC’s social media or at http://www.ltcc.edu/measuref.

If you’d like to financially support a playground for the ELC, please contact LTCC Foundation Executive Director Nancy Harrison at 530-541-4660 ex. 245, or email harrison@ltcc.edu.