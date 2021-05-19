LTCC to host annual art exhibition online

A work of digital art called “Dust to Dust” by Katie Joll-Brown.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College this year will host its annual Student Art Exhibition and opening ceremony online.

This year’s ceremony will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 23, via Zoom.

The work submitted for this exhibition will be juried for special honors in 15 different categories by guest juror John Seed. He is an artist, curator, and a recently retired faculty member from Mount San Jacinto Community College in Southern California.

Seed has selected a first, second, and third prize, as well as honorable mentions, in each category. A “Best of Show” recognition will also be awarded for the one work of art that is most outstanding according to the juror. Winners will be announced at the opening ceremony, which will also be an opportunity to support and celebrate all of the many student artists.

Also included are various cash awards made possible through student and local business donations. One of the awards that long-time viewers of the annual art exhibition look forward to is the “People’s Choice Award.”

A link will be provided so opening ceremony participants can vote for their favorite work of art in this virtual exhibition.

Hosting the event virtually allows people from everywhere, safely participate in the event.

To join, first visit http://www.ltccartgallery.com and RSVP to receive an emailed Zoom link.

All of the artwork will be available for virtual viewing through June 20.