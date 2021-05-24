LTCC to host in-person, traditional graduation ceremony

Lake Tahoe Community College will an in-person graduation ceremony in June. Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College announced Monday it will host a more traditional, in-person graduation ceremony this year on the soccer field.

Commencement is at 6 p.m. Friday, June 25.

Limited guests and college staff and faculty will be on hand to celebrate the Class of 2021. Students who graduated last year with the Class of 2020 are also welcomed back to this year’s ceremony to enjoy a more traditional event with their loved ones.

“Walking across the stage to receive your diploma in front of family, friends, and the campus community is a timeless tradition that we’re excited to bring back this year,” said LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco in a press release. “It’s definitely a sign that we’re closer to a return to normalcy, and we’re glad our graduates from this year and last will be able to have that experience and memory to cherish.”

On graduation day, entrance to the soccer field, located next to the Physical Education building on LTCC’s campus, will be limited to graduates, guests with tickets in hand, and college administrators, staff, and faculty. Graduates are able to bring two guests each with the ability to request up to two more guest tickets. LTCC will do its best to accommodate graduate guest needs while limiting the number of people allowed on the field to meet California’s crowd gathering requirements as of June 25.

All attendees must wear appropriate face masks that entirely cover the mouth and nose, regardless of their vaccination status. Seating will be distanced for guest safety and is general admission. Guests must show their tickets to enter the venue. Children wearing face masks are allowed at Commencement, and tickets are needed to allow entrance to children over age 2. All guests are required to follow distancing and mask wearing guidelines at all times during the ceremony. LTCC asks that all guests please remain in their seats during the entire ceremony.

To further ensure guest safety, professional photographers will be on hand to capture images of each graduate as they accept their diploma on stage. A second photo area will be set up immediately next to the stage for another professionally shot photo opportunity. Guests are asked to remain in their seats during this time. Professional photos will be posted on http://www.ltcc.edu/graduation within a day or two of the ceremony, and graduates are welcome to download and share them with loved ones at no charge.

Large projection screens will be set up for viewing the stage from anywhere on the soccer field, and the entire ceremony will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. The livestream link will be available at http://www.ltcc.edu/graduation , and on LTCC’s YouTube page .

Class of 2020 graduates who wish to join this year’s ceremony are asked to contact LTCC’s Office of Student Life via email at studentlife@ltcc.edu to RSVP and to arrange for a cap, gown and tassel, if needed.

The keynote address this year will be delivered by storyteller, bestselling author and motivational speaker Liv Sain. Sain often speaks using her own background and personal story of struggles with various diagnoses to connect to her audience. Sain herself had great difficulties succeeding in education because of Tourette Syndrome, epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and other issues that many college students face. Sain has come to terms with and overcome these difficulties to find her own, particular voice as a speaker.

Sain is the founder of the LGBTQ support group The Butterfly Talks based in Orlando, Florida. She holds a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Central Florida. She is also the co-author of iBRAND: The Next Generation and iBRAND: LifePLan.

For more information, visit http://www.ltcc.edu/graduation .

Source: LTCC