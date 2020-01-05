LTCC to offer evening child care starting this week

Lake Tahoe Community College offers evening child care.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College’s Child Development Center will offer evening child care starting in 2020.

LTCC’s CDC extended its hours because of a Child Care Access Means Parents in School grant.

“There wasn’t any outspoken need for it, we are using it as kind of a mindset shift to be able to offer child care where we didn’t have a waitlist,” said LTCC’s CDC director Leslie Amato.

The facility offers classes from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m, Monday through Friday. It can serve 16 infants and toddlers and 30 preschoolers.

Starting Monday, Jan. 6, the center will offer child care from 5:30-10 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For pell-grant students, the price is $20 an evening including dinner and for non-pell grant students, the cost is $35 an evening including dinner.

“That is a really low cost in comparison to other options in the area,” Amato said.

Amato said they will test the evening program and see if there is a need, then consider offering services on more evenings.

“The intent is to help break down those barriers and kind of a mindset shift to be able to provide wraparound services, just reaching out to those community members that may need evening child care to attend classes,” Amato said.

To learn more, or to see if you’re eligible, contact the CDC at 530-541-4660 ex. 265, or email to Amato at amato@ltcc.edu.