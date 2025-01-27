LTCC’s 50th Anniversary Exhibit features unique alumni art

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Thursday, Lake Tahoe Community College opened their newest exhibit in Haldan Gallery—a 50th anniversary exhibit displaying the art of different alumni throughout the years. Though there are many local artists featured, some alumni travelled back to the area for the reception of the exhibit, which will be open until April 18.

The gallery, which was opened 19 years ago as of January 25, features photography, paintings, sculptures, objects, and even fabric. “There’s a diversity of artwork that students create, and I’m equally impressed with how they continue in that field,” said Bryan Yerian, art department chair and gallery director.

Attendees at the alumni art exhibition reception. Provided / Nora Anderson

Yerian talked about how important the gallery was for current students, which was one of the reasons they were interested in showcasing alumni art. “This is a really exciting opportunity for new students to see art of alumni in their professional careers,” he said. He was especially excited for this art show preceding the student art show in spring.

Pat Leonard-Heffner, photography teacher and gallery director, said that narrowing down to just 24 pieces of work was the most challenging part of the process. She said they were interested in showcasing many different kinds of art. “One of the ideas behind this gallery was to bring in elementary and high schoolers, and just including the community to come and see high quality art,” said Leonard-Heffner. She was particularly excited about joSon’s photography, which he has garnered considerable acclaim for—he’s worked with clients like Time Warner and the United Nations.

But, Yerian says, there were many alumni that they thought of they didn’t have the space for in the gallery—he hopes that in the future, they will continue to showcase alumni art in Haldan Gallery.

One of the artists he directly reached out to was Grace Weber, an alumni who just recently graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor’s in art. Weber said she created her piece for the gallery, “Commemorative Plates”, modeled after work she was doing while attending LTCC.

“Back in 2017, I was taking a ceramics class here and I was creating these commemorative plates to chronicle some memories I had. I decided to tackle those again because I was interested in exploring and capturing those memories I had when digital cameras weren’t good yet, but film wasn’t attainable for me, because I was moving around a lot,” said Weber. “As a result, there’s a period of six or seven years where I just don’t have any photos. And I wanted to capture that.” Weber’s art explores her experiences with her youth, travelling around the United States, crashing on her friends’ couches, and learning about life.

Grace Weber with her piece, “Commemorative Plates.” Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Weber had started with taking classes at LTCC, then became a student art technician and garnered a lot of experience in the field. When she transferred to Berkeley, she said that she became “like a resource” for other students in her classes. “I felt like this place prepared me super well and gave me so much useful experience. For example, getting experience in [Haldan Gallery] is huge—not every school gives you the chance to be in an art gallery every year.”

She also was excited to be featured alongside her fellow alumni, many of whom she still is friends with. “I follow their artistic careers, and I can feel the strings of related content when I was here making art with them—I can pick up those lines in our art.”

Weber is now starting an art collective with her peers in Oakland, where she now lives, but she loves the area and LTCC. “I lived in the Basin for 15 years and it’s a great community. I’d love to stay involved with the scene up here,” she said. She gave special commendation to LTCC for allowing artists to create art that wasn’t just appealing to tourists, but had interesting commentary and significance to the creators.

Yerian, Leonard-Heffner, and Weber all gave major acknowledgements to LTCC’s facilities for art, which help foster that creative spark. Leonard-Heffner was especially proud that LTCC still had a darkroom for photography, which many colleges and universities don’t have.

Yerian also said that he felt like the investment into the art department and facility made LTCC comparable to Cal States and other universities in California. “I’m really thankful and gratefully we have some of these things, like metal casting and ceramics, that other facilities have gotten rid of,” said Yerian.

Weber felt her education at LTCC allowed her to be experimental, to try new things and techniques, and to also learn the science behind some of the best practices in both ceramics and photography.

“Our primary mission in all of the arts is to teach technical processes and really encourage creativity,” said Leonard-Heffner.

The gallery wouldn’t have been possible without the LTCC team: Bryan Yerian, Pat Leonard-Heffner, Ali Bissonnette, Nora Anderson, Brianda Ortega, Elizabeth Vargas, and Shiloh Flood. It will be open until April 18, Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.