LTCC’s 50th Commencement celebrates community, legacy, and a record-setting class

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College celebrated a momentous milestone with a record-breaking 50th Commencement Ceremony on Friday, June 27, honoring the largest and most accomplished graduating class in its history. Nearly 200 students walked across the stage before an enthusiastic crowd of more than 1,200 family members, friends, and supporters at LTCC’s Coyote Athletic Field, as nearly 300 degrees and certificates were conferred.

“This is by far the largest graduating class in LTCC history,” said Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco. “Due to your hard work and the tutelage of our faculty, this is also our most diverse, most accomplished graduating class. 2025, you truly are amazing.”

The ceremony featured Joe Irvin, South Lake Tahoe’s City Manager and a proud LTCC alumnus, as the keynote speaker. Irvin, who began his academic journey at LTCC in 2000, was honored as the first member of the college’s new 50 Awesome Alumni recognition, launched as part of LTCC’s 50th anniversary.

“I was just a young Lake Tahoe Community College graduate who was curious and not certain on what life had in store for me,” Irvin said. “I believe it’s imperative for us as a society to listen to each other and be curious rather than certain. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and find people who are interested in supporting you along your journey. Remember, from here, you can go anywhere.”

Among the local success stories was Joy Sariego, a 2024 graduate of South Tahoe High School who earned her LTCC associate degree after just one year through dual and concurrent enrollment. She also opened the ceremony by singing the national anthem a cappella and will continue her studies at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Student speakers delivered heartfelt messages of perseverance and pride. Itzel Diaz, a first-generation college student and co-captain of LTCC’s women’s soccer team, shared, “It is about walking into rooms you know nothing about… carrying dreams that came before you and hoping you can achieve them not just for yourself, but for your family as well.”

Joy Seriego. Provided / LTCC

She encouraged her peers: “Fellow Coyotes, this is just the first step. We are strong, we are resilient, and we will not take no for an answer. This is our story. So put pen to paper and keep on writing.”

Student Trustee Dorian Guzman reflected on the emotion of the moment, saying, “Each and every one of us carry pockets of sunshine that have created a dome full of promise, hope, and

resilience.”

Joe Irvin Provided / LTCC

His remarks highlighted the strength and unity of LTCC’s diverse student body. LTCC faculty speaker and Academic Senate President Sean Ryland used a gaming metaphor to celebrate academic achievement: “Leveling up is when you unlock new skills, new experiences, when you open new doors. Does that sound familiar? The way people describe degrees, right?”

He encouraged graduates to carry their learning forward: “You just earned these new skills, now is your chance to keep using them.”

The ceremony also honored Dr. Carl Franz, professor of psychology, with the Student’s Choice Award for Faculty Excellence. One student wrote, “I went from hating this class in the fall to loving it because of this instructor’s patience and love for teaching.”

Graduates represented a wide range of identities and lived experiences, including student veterans, Promise scholars, first-generation students, international students, and over 60 graduates from LTCC’s Rising Scholars Program, which supports incarcerated and formerly incarcerated students.

The celebration concluded with a group tassel turn and a call for graduates to return for Alumni Weekend, August 8–10.

“Congratulations, Golden Graduates, Class of 2025,” said DeFranco. “We are so proud of you.”

For more information on enrolling at LTCC, visit ltcc.edu