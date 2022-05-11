LTCC’s Spanish Summer Institute returning to in person, on campus

Lake Tahoe Community College’s Intensive Spanish Summer Institute offers students opportunities to learn, converse, and experience the language, arts, and culture together in person.

Provided/LTCC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After two years of being offered online only, Lake Tahoe Community College’s popular Intensive Spanish Summer Institute is returning to campus, offering students an opportunity to learn, converse, and experience the language, arts, and culture together in person.

This one-week immersive program, recognized by the California Community College Board of Governors as an Outstanding Community College program, provides participants of all levels with the time and space to deeply develop their Spanish language speaking, reading, and writing skills, from beginner to advanced. In addition to grammar and small-group conversation classes led by native Spanish speakers, students can also enjoy classes in Spanish music, dance, literature and poetry, history, travel, culinary arts, and more.

The ISSI program offers approximately 80 different cultural breakout session topics. Students can also participate in events and activities, including an evening Spanish Wine Walk through LTCC’s Demonstration Garden. The campus transforms into a Mexican pueblo, with brightly decorated spaces and Spanish village-style “buildings” creating an authentic environment for learning all things Spanish.

ISSI will be held from July 25-July 29, 2022 on LTCC’s campus. Registration begins on Thursday, May 26. Instructions for how to apply and register can be found at http://www.ltcc.edu/issi . To explore the classes, visit http://www.ltcc.edu/schedule .

Help with applying and registering is available by calling 530-541-4660 x717, or email issi@ltcc.edu .

Source: LTCC