LTCC’s Writers’ Series returns in June with authors Brandeis, Roberts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a hiatus during the pandemic, Lake Tahoe Community College’s popular Writers’ Series is returning this June with a free reading, book signing, and conversation with authors Gayle Brandeis and Suzanne Roberts.

The public is welcome to the event from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, in the Roberta Mason Library.

Gayle Brandeis



Each writer will read selections from their works, followed by a book signing for any interested audience members. Books for signing will be available for sale at the event.

Brandeis and Roberts are both celebrated poets and prose writers whose chief subjects are nature, desire, grief, and feminism.

Brandeis is the author of Fruitflesh: Seeds of Inspiration for Women Who Write, Dictionary Poems, along with the novels The Book of the Dead Birds, Self Storage, and Delta Girls. She’s also written a novel for young readers, My Life with the Lincolns, which won a Silver Nautilus Book Award, along with a collection of poetry called The Selfless Bliss of the Body and numerous other publications.

Her poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in numerous magazines and anthologies, such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, O the Oprah magazine, Longreads, Salon, The Rumpus, The Nation, and The Mississippi Review. Brandeis currently teaches in the MFA programs at Antioch University in Los Angeles and Sierra Nevada University in Incline Village.

Suzanne Roberts



Roberts is the author of Animal Bodies, the award-winning travel essay collection Bad Tourist, and the memoir Almost Somewhere, winner of the National Outdoor Book Award. She’s also the author of four books of poems. Named “The Next Great Travel Writer” by National Geographic’s Traveler magazine, Roberts’ work has been listed as notable in Best American Essays and included in The Best Women’s Travel Writing.

Her work has appeared in The New York Times, CNN, Creative Nonfiction, Brevity, The Rumpus, Hippocampus, The Normal School, and River Teeth, among others. She holds a doctorate in literature and the environment from UNR, teaches in the MFA program at Sierra Nevada University, and lives in South Lake Tahoe. Roberts also taught full-time in LTCC’s English Department for many years.

Lake Tahoe Community College is located at One College Drive in South Lake Tahoe. Parking on campus is free.

For more information, call 530-541-4660 or visit http://www.ltcc.edu .