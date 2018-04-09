Lake Tahoe School student to compete at Geography Bee

Lake Tahoe School student Sabrina Ottaway recently qualified to compete in the state level competition of the National Geographic Bee.

The Nevada State Bee will be held on Friday, April 6.

Eligible state Bee competitors are in grades four through eight, and must have participated in and won the competition at the school level that involved at least six students.

One champion from each state and territory will advance to the National Geographic Bee Championship, which will be held May 20-23 at the National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Sabrina, according to the school, also placed second for sixth grade in this year's Lake Tahoe School Science Fair with her project, titled "Hertz So Good," which compared the effect of different frequencies of sound on bacteria growth.