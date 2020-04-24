LTUSD accepting applications for board vacancy

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board of Trustees is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the board for Trustee Area No. 5.

The seat was previously occupied by Barbara Bannar who resigned during the March 10 meeting because she is moving out of the area.

She served on the board for 11 years and five months and was board president in 2007 and from 2015-2018.

A statement from the district said:

“Barbara is an exemplary board member whose genuine compassion for the families and children of our community guided her every decision. She worked professionally with her fellow Board members and nurtured a collaborative and effective governance culture. One of Barbara’s notable achievements was the passing of the Measure G bond in 2008 in the amount of $64.5 million. This allowed the district to co-fund a $34 million CTE facility project at South Tahoe High School. The bond funding transformed the community, greatly expanding education and career exploration opportunities for students. Barbara’s community outreach and campaigning efforts were a vital link in developing support for this bond measure. She has seen the district through the hiring of two superintendents and, alongside the current superintendent of 15 years, Dr. James Tarwater, supported significant transformational growth, both in facility modernization and educational programming.”

Applications for the position are open until Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m. and interviews will be conducted on May 26.

To be eligible, applicants must by 18 years or older and live within the Trustee Area 5 boundaries. The boundary map is available on the district’s website under District – Board of Education.

To apply, visit ltusd.org, District – Public Notices or call Lake Tahoe Unified School District Education Center located at 530-541-2850 ext. 0.