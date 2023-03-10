LTUSD closes all schools on Friday due to weather
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Unified School District has closed all schools on Friday, March 10, due to weather related challenges and forecast.
The district said overnight rain has created localized flooding and has impacted campuses and also experienced power outages overnight.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented weather challenges,” the district said.
