LTUSD closing schools for rest of year; implement distance learning

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California schools, may be closed for the remainder of the school year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday night.

“The right thing to do for our children, the right thing to do for the parents, for households, for the community in which they reside, is to make sure that we are preparing today to set our school system up where we are increasing class time, but increasing it at home,” Newsom said.

That means, he said, “fulfilling obligations through distance learning and other mechanisms to make sure that we’re educating our kids, but not doing so physically on the school sites.”

While this is not a mandatory order, El Dorado County is taking the suggestion of Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond.

Therefore, schools in Lake Tahoe Unified School District will implement distance learning for the remaining of the school year.

“Our administrators, teachers, and district staff have done an amazing job of setting up distance learning opportunities, distributing technology, providing meals, and sanitizing our schools,” a press release from the district said. “The district will continue to provide more guidance on learning expectations, continuity between schools and grade levels, grading, and graduation.”

The district will continue providing meal services through Spring Break (April 6-10). The LTUSD cafeteria staff and bus drivers are preparing and delivering an average of 600 lunches per day.

Bread & Broth 4 Kids will continue delivering bagged lunches to eligible children at bus stops. Boys and girls will be provided hot suppers for any students under 18 (or 19 if still in school full-time) every Monday-Friday from 5-6 p.m. at the Al Tahoe School.

LTUSD is providing tools for at home learning. Chromebooks, power cords or MiFis can be picked up from the middle school on Tuesdays from 10-12 p.m. and Thursdays from 12-2 p.m.

To find out more, visit http://www.ltusd.org/coronavirus.