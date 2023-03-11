LTUSD directors interested in strengthening partnership with Washoe Tribe

Washoe Tribe presentation, pictured from left: Dr. Cutler, Trustee Rielly, Sofia Marroquin, President Mansfield, Cardin Juarez-Evans, Trustee Turnbull, Laura Ingram, Trustee Kemper, Herman Fillmore, Trustee Hetherton.

Provided/LTUSD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — At the March 9 Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board of Directors meeting Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler encouraged community members to attend the upcoming State of the District that will be held at 6 p.m. March 15, in the South Tahoe High School Student Union. Refreshments and snacks will be provided as well as childcare for elementary age children.

Sierra House Principal Karin Holmes introduced Kaylee Klym, Kayla Sukha, Juliana Milton, Lee Davis and Everett Henderson who shared about opportunities that make the school special.

Students highlighted community events, ski days at Heavenly and the Buddy Program. Klym invited everyone to “tune into 93.9, the Lake, at about 8:10 a.m. on school day mornings to hear Sierra House Weather Kids give their daily forecast.”

She likes being part of the Weather Kids program because she likes going on the radio with Howie Nave.

Trustee Bonnie Turnbull added that the diversity of opportunities at Sierra House reflects the board vision of “discover and foster the unique talents and potential of all students.”

Cultural/Language/Resource Director of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California Herman Fillmore informed the board about Washoe Tribe history and their indigenous lands. Fillmore suggested strengthening the partnership with the district and including Washoe Tribe history in the district curriculum.

He appreciates teachers, including Michelle McLean from the Career Technical Education team, who have reached out to him to provide presentations to students. He also wanted to bring this to the board for district-wide support. Board members are interested in strengthening the partnership.

Dr. Cutler invited Laura Ingram and Cardin Juarez-Evans, who are members of the Mescalero Apaches Tribe, to speak. Cardin, a student at South Tahoe High School, expressed a sincere desire to learn more about his ancestors and their traditions.

Holmes and her staff provided an update on the Single Focus math program at Sierra House. They reported on improved collaboration and data analysis to meet each student where they are and bring them to the next level.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Reeder, provided a brief data update for STHS. He noted that STHS has a higher rate of graduation than the California State average. Principal Zunino reported that at STHS, the Single Focus program is working to create a collaborative culture in order to better support student achievement. He highlighted three new programs, Advisory, Flex, and the Student Wellness Center. These programs will help the high school achieve their goals.

The Board approved the FY 2022-23 Second Interim Financial Report. Associate Superintendent, Andrea Salazar, reported that the district will be able to meet its financial obligations for the next three years. She explained that the district was in a cost-cutting phase due to declining enrollment and attendance. The cost-cutting should be achieved through retirement and attrition of staff.

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

Source: LTUSD