LTUSD honors Jason Cox as Bus Driver of the Year

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Unified School District proudly announced Jason Cox as Bus Driver of the Year, an honor voted on by his peers in recognition of his dedication, professionalism, and team spirit.

The celebration was part of a special recognition event where LTUSD leadership expressed deep appreciation for the entire transportation team. Superintendent Cutler thanked all of the district’s bus drivers and mechanics for their commitment to safely transporting students each day through the challenges of Tahoe’s snowy winters, ongoing spring and summer road construction, and even long-distance routes reaching as far as Elko Nevada.

Jason Cox and Andy Burrow Provided

“We’re incredibly thankful for the way you deliver our students smoothly and safely, day in and day out,” said Dr. Cutler. He also extended his gratitude to Transportation Supervisor Coral Lathrop for her leadership and continued support of the team.

Associate Superintendent Alan Reeder added a special acknowledgment to all bus drivers, noting that they are known for being “cool with the kids” — a testament to the positive connections LTUSD drivers build with students each day.

In accepting the award, Jason Cox humbly stated, “It’s truly a team effort.” His words reflect the strong camaraderie and shared commitment that define the LTUSD Transportation Department.