LTUSD issues letter regarding safety of schools during ongoing winter storms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Unified School District issued a letter to students, families and staff on Monday in response to concerns about the safety of their schools, specifically roof loads, during the ongoing assault from continuous winter storms.

“We appreciate everyone’s concerns and are working with the local Emergency Operations Center and engineers to guarantee student and staff safety,” the letter said. “As a District, we want to assure the community that we have been continually assessing all aspects of our facilities’ safety for students and staff. We would not put our students in buildings that are unsafe. Rest assured, California schools are some of the safest buildings in the State due to building regulations stipulated by the Division of the State Architect.”

The district also addressed rumors of a roof collapse at South Tahoe High School in C wing. The district said fire personnel and a local engineer conducted an inspection of the area Monday morning and out of an abundance of caution, classes in that wing were relocated to other areas of the school.

The district added that the fire department is assisting school staff with snow removal.

The district had a two-hour late start on Monday and were back to a regular schedule on Tuesday.