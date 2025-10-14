LTUSD Leadership Team Nourishes Community

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On October 6, members of the Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) Leadership Team sponsored Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal. Their hosting an Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) exemplifies the Leadership Teams’ commitment to its mission – not only to support and nurture students but to care for and foster the well-being of the entire LTUSD community. Hosting a Monday Meal reflects how the district’s educators extend their dedication beyond the classroom to embrace and help community members.

Bread Broth welcomed the LTUSD’s Leadership Team members, who included Karen Goldberg, Director of the Multilingual Program; Marimar Perez-Banuet, Director of Finance; Teresa Schow, Public Information Officer; and Justin Zunino, South Tahoe High School Principal. It was definitely a pleasure to have this amazing group of dedicated individuals help the Bread & Broth volunteers throughout the dinner event, helping with the meal’s setup, serving, and takedown /cleanup.

Teresa Schow, Marimar Perez-Banuet, Justin Zunino Provided

Collectively, the LTUSD Leadership Team members shared their thoughts about their experience of volunteering and serving at a Monday Meal, stating, “We had a wonderful time. Everything was really organized and the food we served was amazing. We really appreciate what Bread & Broth does for our community, and we are thankful that we were able to help our fellow community members.”

The dinner guests expressed their sincere appreciation for the meal, with many commenting on how much they enjoyed the dinner which featured herb roasted pork, yams and cranberries, sauteed cabbage and apple slices, and a green garden salad. The diners not only enjoyed the meal, but the warm smiles and kind words of the LTUSD Leadership Team members on the serving line.

Thank you to the LTUSD Leadership Team for their financial sponsorship and for the outstanding and hardworking Adopt A Day volunteer crew who did a wonderful job of assisting the B&B volunteers.

In addition, to the Monday Meal, Bread & Broth offers a Second Serving hot meal every Friday at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church from 4 to 5 p.m. The meal includes a simple entre and a hot soup generously donated by local restaurants and casinos.

For additional information about making donations, volunteering, or learning more about Bread & Broth’s food programs, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or follow Bread & Broth on Instagram or Facebook.