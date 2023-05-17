LTUSD receives ‘Single Focus’ updates; encourages community donations for food drive

STMS students (from left) Miri Lucksinger, Rocky Wright, Viviana Wilson, Ruby Hacket, Ximena Tadeo, Cindy Martinez, and Carter Moynihan, present during the May 11 LTUSD board meeting.

Provided/LTUSD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Unified School District board member Lauri Kemper shared highlights from visiting school sites for Staff Appreciation Week and visiting Bijou Community School for the Caesar Chavez Readers Theater performance at the recent board meeting.

Kemper noted that this “is an exciting time of year … and that there is a lot of good energy in the air.”

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler encouraged community members to donate non-perishable food items to the South Tahoe High School S Club for the Bread and Broth for Kids Food Drive.

Cutler also highlighted the continued partnership with the city of South Lake Tahoe because donations are being accepted at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation and Swim Complex and City Hall. Cutler also noted that LTUSD will host a Community Conversation on May 23, at the District Office.

More information about these events can be found on the LTUSD Community Events webpage at ltusd.org .

Principal Cindy Martinez and South Tahoe Middle School Timberwolves highlighted engaging classes, clubs, and activities that promote a positive culture at STMS. Bianca Carpenter discussed prizes that students are awarded when they follow P.R.I.D.E. (Positive, Respectful, Integrity, Determined, and Engaged) expectations.

Students from the two-way bilingual immersion program presented information and emphasized the positive impact that this program has had on their lives. Isabella Mendiola recalled having her writing displayed at Lake Tahoe Community College and how it changed the point of view she has of the world.

Principal Jennifer Kloczko and members of the Tahoe Valley Elementary team provided the board with an update on the Single Focus plan that creates an environment where students and staff are successful, safe, happy, and loved. The team presented extensive information on progress toward the goals of the plan and provided test score data to demonstrate success. Jodi Dayberry highlighted the $200,000 community school planning grant that was recently awarded to the school.

Jodi Dayberry presenting during the May 11 LTUSD board meeting.

Provided/LTUSD

Principal Justin Zunino and members of the STHS team provided an update on their Single Focus progress toward creating a collaborative culture by using professional learning communities and high reliability schools strategies.

The Board of Trustees approved the LTUSD 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic calendars.

Director of Student Services and Tahoe-Alpine SELPA Elizabeth Shepherd presented information about the Extended School Year Services available to students with disabilities. They noted that students must meet specific requirements to qualify for services and highlighted the differences between the ESY program and summer school.

The Board of Education discussed the ongoing negotiations between LTUSD and the Family Resource Center regarding a new position that would share an employee who will serve as the district’s current director of multilingual learner equity and the executive director of the Family Resource Center.

FRC Executive Director Bill Martinez emphasized the importance of the 30-year partnership between LTUSD and FRC. He noted that the “partnership … needs to continue to grow, nurture, and foster greater participation from the community.”

Martinez plans on retiring in June and this will add stability to FRC.

LTUSD Director of Multilingual Learner Equity Karen Goldberg shared that the two missions of the organizations are interrelated and this would be a powerful innovative model.

Source: LTUSD