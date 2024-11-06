LTUSD responds to post-election threats

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – School districts across the country have been receiving reports of potential threats following the election.

“[Lake Tahoe Unified School District] takes any threats to our schools very seriously. We are actively working with local law enforcement to investigate any reports and prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and community,” the district said in a statement.

“We want to assure our families that our priority is the well-being of everyone on our campuses. Should there be any further developments or need for additional communication, we will keep you informed,” the statement continues.