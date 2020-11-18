LTUSD returns to distance learning on Thursday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus surge has made Lake Tahoe Unified School District officials decide to move back to distance learning immediately with El Dorado County dropping into the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Students will go back to distance learning at the beginning of the day, Thursday, Nov. 18.

“Due to the continued dramatic rise of COVID-19 cases in our community and thus the imminent lack of resources and staff availability district-wide, we regret to inform you that all LTUSD schools and programs (including all small groups of individualized instruction) must transition back to distance learning effective tomorrow at the start of the school day,” the district said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

The district said a significant number of staff members have been COVID-19 positive or in contact with someone who has.

“In addition to the teaching staff, bus drivers, cafeteria, maintenance, grounds, custodial and clerical staff have all been impacted, and are all vital resources to the daily operations of a school,” the email said.

The district will remain in districtwide virtual learning until further notice, while the district and the community gets a handle on the virus which has spiked in recent weeks.

“This will also allow all staff and students to monitor their health ensuring that when we return to in-person learning, we do so with all of the health and safety measures in place that have so far prevented spread within our schools,” the email said.

Food service will operate on regularly scheduled school days. It will not be offered over Thanksgiving break.

To find the updated meal pick-up locations, visit the LTUSD website.