LTUSD: State of District meeting March 1; Mt. Tallac mid-year graduates celebrated

Celebrating Mt. Tallac mid-year graduates during LTUSD February 9, board meeting. Pictured are (from left) Pat Harnett, Trustee Larry Reilly, Julia Russell, Trustee Valerie Mansfield, Bettina Wilson, Marcos Godoy, KayliAnn Sanchez, Trustee Bonnie Turnbull, Karen Nighswonger, Trustee Jon Hetherton, Jen Seely, Sara Justice and Amy Jackson.

Provided/LTUSD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler during a board meeting this past week encouraged community members to attend the upcoming State of the District Community Conversation that will be held at 6 p.m. March 1, at the South Tahoe High School Student Union.

The evening will include a presentation from Cutler and staff members on the state of the district as well as the work happening on the Local Accountability Control Plan. This will be followed by a conversation with attendees who will be asked to discuss district successes and improvement opportunities. Refreshments and snacks will be served.

Also at the Thursday, Feb. 9 meeting, STHS Principal Pat Harnett and staff from Mt. Tallac High School celebrated recent mid-year graduates. Harnett gave accolades to the students for their significant accomplishments and noted that the graduates overcame many challenges to reach graduation. He is proud of the fact that Mt. Tallac is a place that provides students a path to their future.

KayliAnn Sanchez shared that after being at Mt. Tallac for a term, she learned that she could achieve anything that she put her mind to.

Board members commented that hearing students speak about their exciting futures and positive experiences at Mt. Tallac High provides board members with the “why” to serve.

Based on the LTUSD Classroom Environmental Improvement Plan, the Board approved the district’s vision for pro-social learning environment pilot classrooms. The pilot teachers are eager to see their instructional led designs come to fruition that help promote student agency and engagement.

As part of the LTUSD Sustainability Plan, the Board heard an informative presentation on the activities planned for the upcoming projects. The District has limited funding to meet their plan goals and is looking at alternative options. Board members discussed updating electrical switches, dual pane windows, vacancy sensors, and boiler systems. The conversation will continue into future meetings.

Greg Isom from Isom Advisors provided a detailed analysis of the November 2022 bond measure and noted the bond fell just short of the votes necessary to pass. The Board discussed pursuing a facilities bond measure in November 2024. The District has many facilities that are in need of upgrading for the health and safety of our students and staff.