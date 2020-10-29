LTUSD student tests positive for coronavirus

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A student at a South Lake Tahoe school has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lake Tahoe Unified District officials announced Wednesday evening that a student at Bijou Community School, which serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade, tested positive for COVID-19.

“The LTUSD is monitoring the health of our students and staff and publicly sharing active COVID-19 positive cases in our school district,” said a press release from Dr. Annamarie Cohen, director of special services. “Proactive reporting is part of our commitment to our community. Our families and employees are notified whenever there is a positive COVID-19 case within the District and within the school site.”

Once the student tests positive, the El Dorado County Health Department begins contract tracing to determine exposure and then makes all determinations on which students and staff will be excluded from school.

If the health department determines that exposure to a student or employee who has tested positive meets the requirements for mandated precautionary quarantine, families and staff who may have been exposed will be immediately advised.

“A precautionary quarantine does not mean that an employee or student is sick or will become sick,” the release said. “Precautionary quarantine is a LTUSD mandated practice to ensure the safety of the student or employee, as well as those teaching and learning around them.”