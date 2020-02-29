LTUSD tabs Whittell grad Cutler to replace Tarwater as superintendent

Dr. Todd Cutler

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Unified School District has found its new leader to replace longtime Superintendent James Tarwater who is expected to retire in June.

According to a press release from the district on Saturday, Dr. Todd Cutler will officially take over the role of Superintendent for Schools for Dr. James Tarwater upon his retirement in June.

After a six-month hiring process utilizing the consulting services of Leadership Associates, the LTUSD Board settled on four extremely talented finalists to interview, said the release. Though the breadth of experience of the finalists made for a difficult decision, Cutler stood out as the clear choice for our district, both to the Board and to a panel of key education stakeholders who also interviewed the finalists.

Cutler is superintendent of the Winters Joint Unified School District where he has served since July 2015. Winters JUSD serves a diverse student population with nearly 70% low-income, 65% Latino, and 35% English learners.

In 2015 under Cutler’s leadership the district established a new vision and set out on a course to improve student performance, prepare students for career and college, increase stakeholder engagement and improve performance of the diverse student population, according to the release. Winters is recognized as a tremendous school district success story, largely due to the leadership of Cutler.

Cutler began his career in education teaching and coaching at both the middle school and high school levels in Gardnerville, Nevada.

He began his school administration career in 1998 and has served in an array of positions. He has been a Dean of Students, Assistant Principal, Principal, School Improvement Analyst, Administrative Coach, Deputy Superintendent and Superintendent.

Along with Winters, Cutler has served as Superintendent of the Lassen Union High School District and Johnstonville Elementary School District in Susanville, CA.

Cutler grew up on the southeast shore of Lake Tahoe and attended Douglas County schools Zephyr Cove Elementary School, Kingsbury Middle School and is a graduate of George Whittell High School.

After high school graduation he attended New Mexico State University where he was an Academic All-American Football player. He received his B.S. degree in Secondary Education from NMSU.

Cutler went on to earn his Masters in Education Administration from the University of Phoenix, and lastly earned his Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board of Education said it is thrilled to announce the hiring, said the release.

LTUSD staff and the community are invited to attend a meet-and-greet for Dr. Cutler at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in a special board meeting at the education center boardroom.

Light refreshments will be served.

Please see the agenda here and click on March 3, 2020 in the right column.