LTUSD temporarily restricts athletics and performing arts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Due to a surge in positive cases in South Lake Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Unified School District is temporarily limiting sports and performing arts.

“Our priority is to keep our schools open five days per week for in-person instruction. We know this is how most students learn best and this is why student and staff safety remain the focus of all of our decisions,” LTUSD said in an email.

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 18, the district is pausing all spectator/audience activities. This includes sports games and practices, and band and theatrical performances held indoors.

All Indoor Music and Theatrical performances will be postponed and rescheduled for the end of February and beginning of March.

Only players and coaches will be allowed at Indoor Games through the end of January. Student athletes will continue to take a weekly COVID-19 test to participate in all athletic events.





LTUSD will make every effort to live-stream home games for the next two weeks.

All Rezoning meetings at the elementary sites are canceled this week and will be rescheduled.

Transportation has been impacted by COVID-19; travel to away sporting events will be contingent on the availability of transportation. For any events that are cancelled there will be an attempt to reschedule at a future date.

No volunteers or visitors will be allowed on campus for the remainder of January 2022.

“Again, we are doing what we think is best for our students and staff to get ahead of this surge. These restrictions are temporary and a precaution to keep students in school. We are in this together! Let’s work together to help end this surge,” the email concluded.

The restrictions will last through Jan. 28. At that time, they will be reevaluated.