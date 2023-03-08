LTUSD to host State of the District; Invites community input

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Unified School District on Wednesday, March 15, will host the inaugural “State of the District.”

LTUSD Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler told the Tribune, “Our school district has been doing a lot of work improving how we meet the needs of our students, plan for future success and it’s important that we also engage our community in the conversation about that. We are going to open up with a presentation. This will cover our facilities, budget, and plans to improve student education.”

Community members are invited to an evening with the LTUSD staff. After the overview there will be an interactive session where the attendees will be asked to hold a tabletop conversation, according to Cutler.

“We will ask them to identify from what they heard and what they already know ‘what we do well?’, ‘What are we doing that gets in the way of student success?’ and from that, what would they recommend for the future,” Cutler said. “We really want to hear from our constituents, parents, family members and community members.”

After the open discussion Cutler said there will be a roundtable panel discussion with community leaders such as Jude Wood of the Boys and Girls Club, Bill Martinez Family Resource Center, South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin, Chris Proctor from Barton, Brooke Laine, El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor and representation from Lake Tahoe Community College.

Cutler said, “We are a better school district if we’re partnering with the different entities that serve the community at large. I hope people come with a positive mindset but also a willingness to share their concerns.”

The event will be held in the theater of South Tahoe High School from 6-7:30pm.

Childcare for elementary age children will be provided as well as refreshments and snacks.