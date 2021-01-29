LTUSD to move back into hybrid Feb. 4

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Unified School District students will return to the classroom as the district prepares to move into hybrid learning.

Hybrid in-person instruction in grades TK-8 for Cohort B will begin on Thursday, Feb. 4 and Cohort A will begin on Monday, Feb. 8.

“The district has been monitoring the local COVID-19 data and case numbers have been stable or trending down, including decreasing cases among our staff, over the last several days. As long as our community continues to stay on this course, we anticipate a safe and healthy return to the classroom,” said a press release from the district.

The district had originally planned to start on Feb. 1 but the snow storm put a damper on that plan.

Because the high school had not returned to hybrid before the county was again placed under a stay-at-home order, they will not be able to move to hybrid until the county moves into the red tier for two weeks. There is currently no plan for the county to move to the red tier with case rates still high.

“By the current order of the state, our county must move into the red tier and remain there for two weeks prior to opening the campus to in-person learning. The moment we are in the red, the countdown will begin,” the statement said.

As the district moves into hybrid, they will update parents via email on school schedules, transportation and meal services.