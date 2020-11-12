LTUSD to remain in Phase 2 of learning plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Unified School District board has continued to watch the progress of the pandemic and decided on Tuesday to stay in Phase 2 a little longer.

In accordance with the Pandemic Educational Plan, the district will review the state of the pandemic every six weeks and decide how to proceed.

“Unfortunately at this time, local COVID-19 data indicates that, while positive cases in the Lake Tahoe Region have been fluctuating over the last four weeks, there has been a significant rise overall,” a letter from the district said. “In consideration of the apparent trend toward increasing cases, the district has determined that we should remain in Phase 2 Hybrid Learning.”

During the Tuesday, Nov. 10 meeting, principal and vice principals from South Tahoe and Mt. Tallac Continuation high schools presented their plans for hybrid learning which will begin Nov. 30.

The elementary schools have been operating in hybrid learning environments since Oct. 12 and the middle school since Nov. 2.

The board will reassess the situation during its Jan. 11 meeting. If they decide to advance to Phase 3, the shift will happen on Jan. 25.

El Dorado County was recently demoted into the red tier with the surge in virus cases, but officials have appealed the move and are hoping to stay in the orange tier. The decision will be handed down by next week, Nov. 17.

“Staff and students have done an excellent job adhering to the health and safety protocols put in place at the school sites and we have been highly successful thus far,” the statement went on to say. “We wish to thank our partners at Barton Health and El Dorado County Public Health Department for their ongoing support, guidance, and expertise.”