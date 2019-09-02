LTVA accepting grant applications from local nonprofits

Local nonprofits have until Sept. 13 to apply for a potion of $100,000 in grant funding available thanks to the 30th American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority will distribute the grants. Applications — which can be found at ltva.org/american-century-championship-donation-request-application/ — must he submitted by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

In order to be eligible, nonprofits must be located in either South Lake Tahoe, California or the Tahoe Township portion of Douglas County in Nevada, according to the LTVA. Also, nonprofits must meet 501(c)3 certified guidelines and provide an outline of their mission, describe how the donation will be used and indicate impact in the community.

Grants will encompass four categories awarding increments of $10,000, $5,000, $2,000 and $1,000.

Recipients will be presented with checks at the LTVA Board of Directors meeting, Thursday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m.

The tournament previously directed an additional $26,500 through on-site volunteer organizations and other efforts during tournament week, according to the LTVA. Those recipients included South Lake Tahoe Booster Club, Tahoe Prosperity Center, and Gene Upshaw Memorial Scholarship.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $1.25 million have been distributed to more than 80 local nonprofits to assist more than 11,500 individuals. In all, 32 Lake Tahoe area nonprofits received donations from ACC in 2018, according to LTVS

Since its inception in 1990, the tournament has donated more than $5.5 million to local and national nonprofits.

The 31st annual American Century Championship is July 7-12, 2020. For information, visit: http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com or http://www.TahoeSouth.com.