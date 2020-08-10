LTVA accepting nonprofit applications for $250,000 in funds from celebrity golf

Larry the Cable Guy is always a fan favorite at the ACC.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. – The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority will distribute a record $250,000 to local nonprofits resulting from the 31st annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament with organizations invited to apply for funding by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

For financial support consideration, groups must be in South Lake Tahoe or in the Tahoe Township portion of Douglas County and meet 501(c)3 certified nonprofit guidelines. Each must provide an outline of their mission, describe how the donation will be used and indicate impact in the community.

Grants will encompass four categories awarding increments of $20,000, $10,000, $5,000 and $2,000 based on: 1) Organizational Sustainability – significant impact on long term growth and stability; 2) Organizational Impact – increasing constituents served; 3) Community Need – distribution of services or support; and 4) Scholarships – for individual participation.

Recipients will be presented with checks at the LTVA Board of Directors meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The entire tournament purse of $600,000 is being donated to COVID-19 relief organizations, equal justice initiatives and South Tahoe-based non-profits. NBC Sports and Korbel previously directed an additional $12,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe as part of the annual Korbel Closest-to-the-Pin contest.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $1.6 million have been distributed to more than 80 local nonprofits to assist over 11,500 individuals.

Since its inception in 1990, the tournament has donated more than $5.5 million to local and national nonprofits. The nation’s longest running celebrity golf tournament captured the media spotlight with Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry and Tony Romo among famed sports stars, legends and celebrity competitors. The elite field also featured Charles Barkley, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Larry the Cable Guy, 13 Hall of Famers and 19 active players, including All-Pros/All-Stars representing major sports. Former tennis star Mardy Fish won the tournament and set a new course record with a 9-under par 63 during the second round.

Due to COVID-19 impacts, and like major sporting events throughout the country, the American Century Championship returned as a live television event but without spectators. Title sponsor American Century Investments, NBC Sports and the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority decided to move forward with the event in a collective effort reflecting the area’s desire to serve as a national model for establishing and maintaining a safe, careful and thoughtful protocol during the pandemic.

“To conduct this tournament safely with our partners at American Century Investments and NBC during the most difficult of conditions and to raise funds that will have such positive consequences on so many local organizations is so rewarding,” said Carol Chaplin, LTVA president and CEO in a press release. “It also signaled renewal for Lake Tahoe and kept the destination before the public with the message that we’d be ready for their return when appropriate.”

“We love and are inspired by the incredible support of the Lake Tahoe community for the American Century Championship,” Jonathan Thomas, president and chief executive officer of American Century Investments said in the release. “While 2020 was very different from past years, we remain committed to funding the local Tahoe charities.”

The 32nd annual American Century Championship is July 6-11, 2021.

For more information, visit: http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com or http://www.TahoeSouth.com.