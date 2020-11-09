LTVA launches ambassador program for local businesses

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe has earned “Safe Travels stamp and global protocols” recognition as part of a progressive group working to restore confidence in travel from the World Travel & Tourism Council.

The Safe Travels stamp is the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene designation for travel and tourism, designed specifically to address COVID-19 and similar outbreaks.

The stamp will allow travelers and other travel and tourism stakeholders to recognize destination authorities and companies around the world that have implemented health and hygiene standards aligned with WTTC’s Safe Travels Protocols.

WTTC’s members, governments, health experts and other industry associations are working together to achieve effective recovery standards by developing meaningful action plans that optimize sector-wide recovery efforts.

The LTVA applied for the designation by outlining the health and safety guidelines established by county health experts and government officials in Douglas and El Dorado counties.

Those guidelines were communicated and frequently updated to visitors through various platforms including website landing pages on Tahoe South “Know Before You Go” and Responsible Recreation, social channels, press releases, and media outreach.

“On behalf of WTTC, I would like to congratulate the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority for joining over 140 other destination authorities and associations in adopting our Safe Travels stamp and global protocols,” said Gloria Guevara, WTTC president and CEO in a press release. “The South Shore of Lake Tahoe has implemented a number of enhanced health and safety measures, in line with our global standards, to restart this important sector and ensure safe travel. We are delighted to recognize these efforts through the WTTC Safe Travels stamp. Global standard protocols and consistency provide certainty for the traveler, and our Safe Travels stamp is designed to help rebuild consumer confidence worldwide.”

The South Shore is an early adopter in the United States along with Hawaii.

The remaining destinations currently involved are located internationally primarily throughout Canada and Europe.

“This designation would have not been possible without our local leadership, the medical and business community for taking our resident and visitor health and safety seriously,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority in the release. “Our goal continues to be reopening and expanding operations when experts deem it safe so that Lake Tahoe can remain open and provide a welcoming and healthy experience in this breath-taking natural wonder we call home.”

Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is an ambassador for the “Safe Travels Stamp” program and is encouraging local businesses to get involved. To apply visit https://ltva.org/safe-travels/; read relevant segment guidelines and complete the relevant checklist survey.

When approved, stakeholders can utilize a customized Safe Travels logo on their website, social media, newsletters, etc. to further reinforce the destination’s efforts as a leader in the travel and tourism industry.