Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger deals Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care winning hand with $25,000 donation

STATELINE, Nev. – Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger has donated another $25,000 to

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) for 2025.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, a nonprofit based in South Lake Tahoe, is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of orphaned and injured wildlife throughout the Tahoe Basin.

The timing of this donation is particularly meaningful, coinciding with the construction of LTWC’s new facility, which will significantly expand its ability to care for and release wildlife back into their natural habitats.

Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger is equally celebrated for its unwavering commitment to community support.

“We are truly honored by Lucky Beaver’s substantial contribution year after year,” said Catherine Mendez, Executive Director of Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. “Our ability to rescue, rehabilitate, and release wildlife relies heavily on the generosity of our community. Lucky Beaver is not only one of our favorite places to dine, but this gift provides an incredible boost to both our operations and our new capital project.”

Pat Farrah, co-owner of Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger, praised LTWC’s mission and highlighted the shared values of stewardship and community.

“Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s dedication is a beacon to all of us. Their tireless work inspires us to step up and give back in meaningful ways,” said Farrah. “Our staff is an amazing team that works hard to serve our guests while keeping community at the center of everything we do.”

This $25,000 donation builds on Lucky Beaver’s continuing legacy of generosity. Over the years, Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger has contributed more than $250,000 to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care and other local causes, underscoring its role as not only a destination for the area’s top food and gaming, but also as a true community partner.

Reflecting on more than a decade of community involvement, Farrah added, “Lucky Beaver is privileged to be part of the Stateline and Reno communities. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our patrons—locals and visitors alike—for their unwavering support, which makes it possible for us to give back at this level.”

For those interested in supporting Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s mission, please visit http://www.ltwc.org