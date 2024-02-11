Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger donates $25k to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

STATELINE, Nev. – In a demonstration of solidarity and compassion, Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger with locations in Stateline and Reno Nevada, has escalated their support for local wildlife by generously donating $25,000 to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC), a nonprofit organization based in South Lake Tahoe, is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned and injured wildlife within the Tahoe basin. The timing of this donation is particularly auspicious, coinciding with the commencement of a new facility construction in South Lake Tahoe, designed to enhance LTWC’s capabilities in wildlife care.

Catherine Mendez,the Executive Director for Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, expressed profound gratitude for the donation: “We are deeply honored by Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger’s substantial contribution. Our endeavors to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife rely heavily on the generosity and support of our community. Lucky Beaver is one of our favorite places to dine and this donation is a significant boon to both our operational and capital project funding.”

Mike Leeper, co-owner of Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger, commended Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s efforts in wildlife preservation, emphasizing the synergy between their missions. “Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s dedication is a beacon for all of us in the community, guiding our efforts to make a meaningful difference. The Lucky Beaver staff is an incredible group of individuals that go above and beyond, balancing the demands of our bustling establishment with a deep-seated desire to give back to the community,” Leeper elaborated.

This $25,000 donation to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is part of a continuing legacy of giving by Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger, following a previous significant contribution to LTWC of over $20,000 in previous years.

Reflecting on over ten years of community involvement, co-owner Mike Leeper of Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger added, “Lucky Beaver is privileged to be part of the Stateline community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our patrons both locals and visitors for their unwavering support.”

For those interested in supporting Tahoe Wildlife Care’s mission, please visit their website http://www.ltwc.org for more information on how to contribute.