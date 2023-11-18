Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger Golf Tournament supports Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada 

The Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger was able to donate $40,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada.

Provided/Dreu Murin

RENO/STATELINE, Nev. – Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger owners and staff presented a $40,000 check to Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada. This is another generous donation from Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger who once again hosted a golf tournament at Lakeridge golf course in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada. This is the third year Lucky Beaver presented the proceeds of their tournament to RMHCNN.

“It’s all about the people. I want to thank our sponsors, players and the Lucky Beaver Staff for their continued support our community and our restaurants. We are blessed to have charities like Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada in our community and it’s an honor to have the ability to help whenever we can,” said co-owner of Lucky Beaver Mike Leeper.

“It was an incredible event! I am so proud of our Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger Reno and Tahoe team for all their efforts producing such an amazing event to support so many families in our area. Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada is a blessing for our community and look forward to partnering with them for years to come,” said co-owner of Lucky Beaver Pat Farrah.

RMHCNN would also like to thank the players and sponsors, and of course all the Lucky Beaver staff and Mike and Pat. They made this whole event possible. And because of amazing partners like Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger, Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada will continue to serve the families and children of northern Nevada.

