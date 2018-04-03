Lucky Beaver donates $5K to Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows

Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger recently presented the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows with a $5,000 donation to support before and after-school programming at the organization's 22 sites throughout the Truckee Meadows, which serves Reno, Sparks and Fernley areas.

"Like many non-profit agencies, we rely on local businesses like Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger to continue to provide high-level programming for our kids," Mike Wurm, Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, said in a press release. "It takes a caring community and the generosity of partners like Lucky Beaver to enhance the quality of life for children and make a real difference to Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows."

Since opening in 2012 at the Old Bills Casino on U.S. 50 in Stateline, Lucky Beaver has opened a second location in Reno. The money donated to the club was raised through food and drink sales.

"We're proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows in their efforts to ensure that every child has access to before and after school programs offering education, leadership, and career development opportunities," Mike Leeper, Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger co-owner, said in a press release. "Lucky Beaver has a strong commitment to the community and believes in supporting local organizations that can make a difference."