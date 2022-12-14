Lucky Beaver raises $10k for Tahoe charities

Lucky Beaver co-owner Mike Leeper presents a $5,000 check to Tamara Wallace from Phoenix Food Pantry.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — The annual Lucky Beaver annual toy and food drive raised over $10,000 for local charities Christmas Cheer and Phoenix Food Pantry.

The event was founded by Lucky Beaver co-owner Mike Leeper after he was notified of a toy and food shortage in the basin for the holiday. Leeper and his staff took it upon themselves to purchase toys to support. They also took it upon themselves to support the annual Heavenly Village Turkey Drive that happens each year.

The Lucky Beaver Toy Drive is now supported by the public, patrons, and players and the turnout for 2022 was incredible, said a press release.

“At the Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger we strive to make customers for life,” Leeper said. “I am so thankful for all of our loyal customers both local and visitors who participate in supporting the community through our charity initiatives each year. We at the Lucky Beaver are super thankful for our customers and want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

The annual Lucky Beaver Players party is the kickoff for the annual toy drive each year and unfortunately was canceled this year due to a large snow storm. Even with the huge storm, many loyal customers and players braved the elements to bring in toys and cash to support the cause.

“For safety reasons we had to cancel our winter players party, but the fact that our incredible players still fought the conditions that day to bring toys to support the cause blew my mind,” said – Pat Farrah, co-owner Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger. “We have the best customers on the planet. We can’t thank them enough for the business and their support for the community.”

The Phoenix food pantry is reporting a huge need for the holiday season. Estimates show that the need is 30% higher than we had even seen during COVID. This is mostly attributed to inflation, heating and gas prices.

“The need is incredible this year… We are struggling to keep up with all the families in need in the community,” said South Lake Tahoe City Council member Tamara Wallace, who is also part of the Phoenix Food Pantry. “Local businesses like Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger are a savior to our community. We can’t thank them enough.”

Donations are still being accepted for the The Lucky Beaver Toy and Food Drive at their Stateline location. Unwrapped toys and check donations made out to either Christmas Cheer or Phoenix Food Pantry are appreciated.