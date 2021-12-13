Lucky Beaver toy drive generates thousands for Tahoe nonprofit Christmas Cheer

STATELINE, Nev. — The Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger at Stateline and in Reno have so far raised more than $15,000 in toys as part of their annual toy drive that benefits Lake Tahoe nonprofit, Christmas Cheer.

Toys were collected Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12, and the event was kicked off with the “Lucky Beaver Dodgeball Tournament” that featured 10 teams and generated $7,000 in donations. The 10-team event at South Lake Tahoe Middle School was won by local business, Team Vacation Rental Assistance.

Other donations came in from the great Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Gilpin of JFG Investments, Tahoe Ski Bum Kenny Curtzwiler, Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger owner Pat Farrah, staff, patrons of the Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger and locals in the community.

“The Lucky Beaver Toy Run has really turned into something special for our communities,” said Pat Farrah, co-owner of Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger. “Our Lucky Beaver team and patrons really came through for so many families the past couple years. I couldn’t be more proud and thankful for all the support.”

A $3,000 donation was also received from the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club, who arrived on their motorcycles in a snowstorm.





“The Brotherhood MC would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. On behalf of the Northern Nevada Coalition Clubs we appreciate the Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger and Dreu Murin for facilitating this toy run for family’s here in the Tahoe Basin,” said Charlie Kight, president of Brotherhood MC.

“Myself and the owners of the Lucky Beaver saw the need the last couple years when there were no toy drives or food drives due to COVID,” said Dreu Murin, event organizer. “We decided collaboratively to get involved and help and continue to assist the community where we can. We have such incredible partners and staff that came together to make this happen.”

For more information, or know a family that is in need, call Christmas Cheer at 530-542-4934.