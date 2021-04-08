Lucky couple hits $592K jackpot at Stateline casino

James and Annette Snyder with their winning hand. / Provided



STATELINE, Nev. — A lucky Lake Tahoe couple struck it rich this week while playing cards at a Stateline casino.

James Snyder, a Caesars Rewards member who was visiting from Waterville, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 7, won a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $592,470 at Harveys Lake Tahoe on Three Card Poker.

Snyder was accompanied on the trip by his wife and good luck charm, Annette. The Snyder’s “OMG” moment happened as soon as the cards were flipped and a royal flush was showing.

They said they are going to enjoy their winnings for now, and hope that the jackpot gives them the freedom to stop working part-time.

This progressive jackpot is linked across Caesars’ Nevada properties — making them the largest linked table network in the nation. Linked tables for Pai Gow, Blackjack and Poker derivatives can be found in Las Vegas, Laughlin, Reno and Lake Tahoe. With the largest network of linked tables, this allows for jackpots to grow quickly, reach high-dollar amounts and frequent payouts.