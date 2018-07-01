July Fourth rubber duck races to benefit Rotary Club of Incline Village

While the annual Red, White and Tahoe Blue celebration in Incline Village will look a little different this year, there is one event closely associated with the Fourth of July holiday that will remain: the Rotary Club of Incline Village Rubber Duck Races.

This event serves as the major fundraiser for the Club and has been going with the flow since the late '90s. Last year the event raised over $14,000 and sold nearly 1,500 ducks.

"People really look forward to it," says Ken Viel, Rotary president. "It helps to fund our college scholarships as well as other programs, such as our Rotary Youth Exchange."

Viel added that in addition to the scholarships and programs, they also try to use the funds for a local project each year. In previous years, funds have been used to help with the construction of the skateboard park and to help clean up the area bus stops.

The purchased ducks will be released in heats, each containing about 150 ducks. The winner of each heat will win a $100 cash prize and be entered into the final heat where they will have a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize.

"Last year with the heavy water flow, we had to rig a catch at the end of the race so that we didn't invade the Lake with a bunch of rubber ducks," added Viel. "We're not sure yet if we'll need one this year, but we'll be ready."

When asked about the best advice for someone who is attending for the first time, Viel added, "If you want to have the most fun, get close to the creek and race with the ducks to the finish."

The Rotary Club of Incline Village Rubber Duck Races will take place on July 4 at the Village Green (960 Lakeshore Blvd.) from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ducks are available at Raley's, or through the Rotary for $10.

CORRECTION: This story incorrectly stated the race was on July 2. It has since been corrected.