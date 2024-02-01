Luis Sanchez-Cabada identified as Person of Interest in Homewood Shooting

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – An incident involving gunfire occurred in close proximity to the 5000 block of West Lake Blvd on Jan. 29, 2024. Local law enforcement authorities responded to the scene following reports of the shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered one individual who had sustained injuries and was promptly transported for medical attention.

The Placer County Investigations Unit has identified 26-year-old Luis Sanchez-Cabada as a person of interest in connection with the shooting. Initial findings suggest that this was an isolated incident, and officials reassure the community that there is no additional risk at this time. Investigators have determined that Sanchez-Cabada and the victim are acquainted, and it has been noted that Sanchez-Cabada frequents the Reno/Tahoe area.

Luis Sanchez-Cabada

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luis Sanchez-Cabada to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 530-889-7800. The cooperation of the public is crucial in assisting the ongoing investigation.

Updates on the investigation will be communicated as they become available.