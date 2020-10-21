Luke Stevenson online concert to end polio hosted by Incline Rotary

Luke Stevenson will be performing to help end polio at charity hosted by Incline Rotary.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline will feature folk rock musician Luke Stevenson in a livestreamed concert this weekend to help eradicate polio across the globe.

The concert is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, on the rotary club’s Facebook page.

This event is being organized in recognition of World Polio Day on Oct. 24. The goal of this annual event is to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.

When Rotary International and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9%, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.

To donate or participate visit, https://www.facebook.com/lukestevensonsings or donate directly via the Rotary website at https://www.endpolio.org/donate.