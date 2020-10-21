Luke Stevenson online concert to end polio hosted by Incline Rotary
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline will feature folk rock musician Luke Stevenson in a livestreamed concert this weekend to help eradicate polio across the globe.
The concert is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, on the rotary club’s Facebook page.
This event is being organized in recognition of World Polio Day on Oct. 24. The goal of this annual event is to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.
When Rotary International and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9%, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.
To donate or participate visit, https://www.facebook.com/lukestevensonsings or donate directly via the Rotary website at https://www.endpolio.org/donate.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User