Luxury broker joins Sotheby’s leadership team
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty recently announce expansion of its leadership team by welcoming Reno/Tahoe Broker Jenny Johnson.
Johnson joins the award-winning brokerage as its president and Nevada corporate broker. Backed by a proven track record in both real estate leadership and luxury sales, Johnson brings a diverse skill set to the firm through her extensive knowledge in both residential and commercial transactions.
“Joining Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty in a leadership role marks a huge milestone in my career,” Johnson said. “From integrity and excellence, to providing a true luxury experience, there are so many parallels between the way I conduct business and the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. As it became time for me to move into the next chapter of my professional life, the path was clear and I am thrilled to join the sales associates and staff of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.”
“Our company culture is an embodiment of our people and Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty is stronger than ever with the addition of Jenny Johnson,” said Scott Webber of Sotheby’s. “Jenny exemplifies the mission of our company: provide real estate services like none other through ethics, hard work and results.”
As a part of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty’s leadership team, Johnson will play an integral part in the real estate services, strategy and customer experience for buyers and sellers throughout the Lake Tahoe and Reno areas.
Johnson joins over 100 sales associates and support staff across eight offices throughout the Reno-Lake Tahoe region.
For more information, visit sierrasothebysrealty.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Luxury broker joins Sotheby’s leadership team
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty recently announce expansion of its leadership team by welcoming Reno/Tahoe Broker Jenny Johnson.