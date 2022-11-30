Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations

A rendering of The Peak project.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million.

“The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of both Lake Tahoe and the Carson Valley.

Located at 323 Tramway Drive in Stateline, the development is less than a mile from two Heavenly Mountain Resort lodges, offering easy ski access for owners.

“The location is incredible,” said Mike Leach, luxury realtor with Peak Tahoe Realty, which exclusively represents the marketing and sales of The Peak. “The Peak is a rare opportunity to own in tax-friendly Nevada while being surrounded by the beauty of the lake, world-class skiing, golf, shopping, and entertainment. Every unit has a spectacular view.”

The luxury residences range in size from 1,953 to 3,299 square feet.

Amenities include concierge services, access to the exclusive owner’s lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor spa and saunas, reserved garage parking, and entry into the new Tahoe Village Plaza’s large outdoor pool, spa, sundeck, and clubhouse.

The project is set to be completed in summer 2023.

For more information, visit peaktahoe.com or contact Leach at 775-301-5339.