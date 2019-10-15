Luxury real estate conference honors Sierra Sotheby’s International

Last week, Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty was honored at the 24th Annual Luxury Real Estate Conference.

Sierra Sotheby’s International Real Estate was honored recently at the 24th annual Luxury Real Estate Conference in Washington, D.C.

Real Estate agent Jay Margulies was recognized with a Significant Sales Award and Sotheby’s was recognized at the conference as the new, exclusive Board of Regents for the Lake Tahoe and Reno region.

The Director of Marketing of Sotheby’s, Brit Crezee said in a press release, “Our organization is focused on attracting the most trustworthy and competent talent in our region, and our affiliations with both the Sotheby’s International Realty and Who’s Who of Luxury Real Estate global networks provides us with an extension of those values beyond the immediate markets we serve. These connections also allow us to successfully position the properties we represent in front of the world’s most qualified people while feeling good about referring buyers and sellers to some of the most accomplished and trustworthy agents in the world.”

This annual conference connects top real estate professionals from around the globe.

During the conference, they discuss the real estate industry and current trends within the industry.

The Board of Regents has been considered as the main authority for their designated region for the most prestigious luxury real estate professionals since 1986, according to the release. This award comes with prominent acclaim as well as marketing tools, resources and networking opportunities.

For information about Sotheby’s, visit SierraSothebysRealty.com. To learn more about Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Board of Regents, visit Regents.com.