Lake Valley Fire names Brad Zlendick as interim fire chief

Outgoing fire chief Tim Alameda salutes the new interim fire chief Brad Zlendick.

Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

MEYERS, Calif. — Lake Valley Fire Protection District appointed Battalion Chief Brad Zlendick as its interim fire chief on Wednesday, March 18.

During a snowy ceremony, Zlendick’s two daughters removed Chief Tim Alameda’s badge and placed it on their father.

LVFPD Boardmember Leona Allen rang the bell in front of the headquarters five times for Alameda then Alameda rang the bell five more times to welcome Zlendick into his new position.

“I first want to thank Chief Alameda for his service and dedication to the people of this district,” Zlendick told the Tribune after the ceremony. “I look forward to the task and working with all agencies. We’re in a different time but we’re here for the citizens and we remain mission ready.”

Zlendick also said he wouldn’t be able to do this without the support of his wife and daughters.

Zlendick began his 32 year career in public safety with the U.S. Forest Service. He also served with Lake Tahoe Ambulance and as a reserve firefighter with the City of South Lake Tahoe and volunteered with LVF. He became a permanent member of the team in August 1993.

Alameda was set to retire in May but in light of recent circumstances, will be taking vacation time until then.

Zlendick will hold this position until July when the board hopes to have a new fire chief ready to start.