Letter: Never had to use their services, but LVFPD needs the best equipment (Opinion)

News | February 26, 2020

Dear Editor,

I have been a resident in Lake Valley Fire Protection District’s jurisdiction for 29 years.

Fortunately, my family has never had to use their services. But even so, I truly appreciate the value of quality, highly-trained firefighters/paramedics.

I would guess that those many individuals whose lives they have saved would agree. To effectively perform their jobs, they need the best equipment possible and the funding to obtain it.

I am fully in support of Measure B and encourage all residents to vote yes.

Jamie Rhone, Meyers

