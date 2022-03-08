MacDuff’s holding resource drive for Ukrainian refugees

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — MacDuff’s is hosting a week-long resource drive to help the people of Ukraine that have been forced to flee their homeland due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unjust and horrific war.

“In partnership with the Krakow and Lviv Fire Departments and Caritas International, we will be sending the donations to the Poland – Ukraine border where almost one million Ukrainians have sought refuge from the fighting and indiscriminate killing so far, with more seeking shelter arriving daily,” MacDuff’s said in a post on Facebook.

They are accepting new or used, and in good condition, warm clothes, shoes, boots, hats, gloves, scarfs, blankets, sleeping bags, power banks, flashlights, children’s and pet toys.

They are also asking for new and/or sealed underwear, socks, bras, first aid kits, over the counter medications (aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, cold and fever medications, vitamins, etc.) toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, diapers, depends, and anything else you can think of that could help.

Additionally, MacDuff’s will be donating $5 from every Sidellis Draft Beer and Tahoe Tessie sold during this week to help the effort.





Donations will be accepted through Sunday, March 14, and shipped to Poland on Monday, March 15.