MacDuff’s, Sidellis partner on new event space

The Barrell Room.

Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Barrell Room, a brainchild of Sidellis Brewery owners Chris Sidell and Steve Canali and Ayden Williamson, Event Manager at MacDuff’s Pub, will be opening this summer, offering a new event space in South Lake Tahoe.

“We jointly opened this place to offer a local, affordable venue for people to have birthdays, weddings, celebrations, family reunions,” said Williamson.

The space, located at 3338 Sandy Way, will offer catering and hard alcohol from MacDuff’s and beer from Sidellis.

Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The space seats 50 people and has a patio to allow people to mingle outdoors.

While Williamson said she decorated the space to remain fairly neutral, she had to get some Scottish flair, with plaid seats and vintage beer decorations on the wall.

An additional partnership opportunity appeared with Lionheart Body & Spirit Massage opening up next door.

“Once MacDuff’s took over the space, it gave me an amazing opportunity to open my own practice,” said Waterhouse. She is sharing the space with her business partner, Dava Hilton.

Daniele Waterhouse Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The parlor shares an entrance with the Barrell Room and Williamson is looking for opportunities to partner with owner Daniele Waterhouse for Bridal and Baby Showers.

Both businesses are hosting a joint-Grand Opening Party on Saturday, June 28 from 4-8 p.m. There will be complimentary bites, cocktails, live music and more.

To book at an event at the Barrell Room, email Williamson at ayden@macduffs.com .

To learn more about Lionheart, visit https://www.massagebook.com/therapists/lion-heart-body-and-spirit-massage-?src=external .